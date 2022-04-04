Body found by officers searching for missing Sandwich man

Officers searching for a man reported missing from Sandwich have located a body.
The body was found in the River Stour near Sandwich on the afternoon of Sunday 3 April.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of 61-year-old Paul Goodwin from Sandwich who was reported missing on Sunday 20 March have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
