Body found by officers searching for missing Sandwich man

Officers searching for a man reported missing from Sandwich have located a body.

The body was found in the River Stour near Sandwich on the afternoon of Sunday 3 April.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of 61-year-old Paul Goodwin from Sandwich who was reported missing on Sunday 20 March have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.