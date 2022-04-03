Wedding fair to be held at BayPoint Club

A wedding fair will be hosted at BayPoint Club this month.
The Ramsgate Road, Sandwich, venue was taken over last year and converted to a not for profit community interest company by Margate duo Leon Friend and Scott Holden.
The duo have expanded services at the site, including for weddings and events, a carvery restaurant and gym, spa and sauna.
Organiser Liv Miller said: “With the backlog of weddings due to covid, we thought it was a great time to welcome people into our venue and showcase some of the best wedding suppliers in Kent.”
The event takes place on Saturday 30th April, 12pm-5pm.
Entry is free.
All couples will receive a goody bag and a glass of bubbly upon arrival.
All couples interested should pre-register using an online form which can be found on Facebook page Baypoint Events.
The team is also looking for exhibitors so please email: liv@baypoint-club.co.uk if you are interested in having a stall.
