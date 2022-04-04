Invite to Cliftonville open mic night

An open mic night is being launched in Cliftonville.

The event is being hosted by the 101 Social club at 101 Northdown Road and is for anyone who wants to come along, try out new ideas and be part of a local musical and artistic community.

People can perform songs, comedy, poems or cabaret, or simply enjoy as part of the audience. It’s open to all skill levels and is all about encouraging new talents and having a good time.

The first event takes place tomorrow (April 5) from 6pm.

Entry is free and performers can just sign up on the night. There will also be a bar and pizza on offer.