Thanet Wanderers’ Women’s team taste victory in first matches

By Vicky Diamantis (Director of Women’s Rugby)

The new Thanet Wanderers’ women’s team has got off to a brilliant start with wins for their first two outings.

The team was created last year with two ladies training with girls at the club. By December there were 6 ladies and they formed a women’s only team this year and now have 16 players. It is the first time Wanderers have had a women only team in 20 years.

The first game on March 27 was against Old Gravesendians with Thanet winning 36-32,

On April 2, Thanet Ladies travelled to Sheppey for a mini-tournament with Sheppey Ewes and Medway Development teams. It was wonderful that all the ladies got a chance to train and warm up together, led by the Ewes coaches.

Thanet first played The Ewes, this being their first game ever (as was Thanet’s last month). They clearly had learnt a lot in training, but Thanet maintained an excellent defensive line with great handling. The final score was Thanet 24-0 Sheppey.

The scorers: Sophia (converted by Sophia), Crystal, Milly, Rachael (converted by Rachael).

Then it was straight into a match with Medway who seemed well-drilled and organised. The game was tough and lots of tackles were made by both sides. However, quick handling and fast-pace led to Thanet gaining another victory. The final score was Thanet 26-0 Medway Development.

The scorers: Alex (converted by Sophia), Sophia (converted by Sophia), Rachael, Sophia (converted by Sophia)

Thanet won overall and this shows the time and dedication the players and coaches are putting in to build this great team.

The ladies are looking for more people to join. All ages and abilities are welcome to training on Tuesdays at 6:30pm. Any queries can be sent to vicky.diamantis@thanetwanderers.co.uk