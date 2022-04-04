Former Gills caretaker manager Steve Lovell takes the reins at Ramsgate FC

Ramsgate FC has appointed former Gillingham Football Club manager Steve Lovell until the end of the season.

Lovell was caretaker boss at Gillingham just 3 months ago, making way for current boss Neil Harris who took over the League 1 side on January 31.

He comes into the club following the resignation of Matt Longhurst, which was revealed by the Rams yesterday (April 3).

Chairman James Lawson said: “The quality of the applicants we have received in the last 24 hours is testament to the hard work that so many people have put into growing this community club.

“Steve would be a stand out candidate for positions at league clubs and we are delighted that our efforts have attracted him to our club. We have some huge games on the horizon and I look forward to introducing Steve to the squad.”

Steve who will take the squad for the first time tomorrow night added: “I’m so pleased and excited to be asked to become Ramsgate FC manager for the remainder of the season. “James Lawson is working very hard to make Ramsgate FC a force on the football field and in the local community. Looking forward to the remaining four games and the prospect of play off games.”

The former Wales International has an impressive CV both on the field and as a manager. Having played for Crystal Palace, Millwall, Swansea and Bournemouth, Lovell has enjoyed managerial posts at Welling United, Ashford and Sittingbourne as well as two stints at Gillingham.

Steve’s first game is at home to fellow play off hopefuls Hayward’s Heath on Saturday with a 3pm kick off at the WW Martin Community Stadium.