Trio arrested over Newington Fish Bar charity pots burglary

Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the burglary and theft of RNLI charity pots from Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called at 1.25am on Friday 11 March to a report of a burglary at the premises in Newington Road.

Yesterday (March 31) officers attended a property in Broadstairs and arrested a 28-year-old man from Margate and two men from Broadstairs aged 19 and 24 on suspicion of burglary.

They have been released on bail until Wednesday 20 April while enquiries are ongoing.