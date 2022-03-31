Thanet council to open lift and loos, increase bins and more as Easter season begins

This weekend marks the start of the Easter school holidays and preparations by Thanet council for the season.

Crews are sand levelling and litter-raking on the main bathing water beaches and the council has put out 50 extra bins -the colourful recycling beach bins will be put out at the start of the summer season.

All the isle’s public toilets will open from Saturday (April 2) with additional temporary toilets for Margate Main Sands and Botany Bay will be installed at a later date

The Viking Bay lift opens tomorrow (April 1) and council cleansing teams will be out 7 days a week. Bins will be emptied daily during the Easter holidays, the Viking Bay lift will be cleaned daily and toilets will be cleaned three times a day.

Enforcement officers will be on patrol across the district, supported by the council’s 24 hour CCTV control room and Kent Police. The dog warden will also be on patrol from tomorrow.

Staff and councillors will be taking part in three Great British Spring Clean litter picks across the district and the Thanet Coast Project and Birdwise East Kent teams will be hosting holiday events.

Thanet council is urging people to use the bins provided and if full find another bin or take litter home.

Motorists are asked to park responsibly and leave room for emergency vehicles, follow parking restrictions and be considerate to people who live in the area

Thanet council is also running a ‘More to Explore’ campaign which encourages people to discover all that Thanet has to offer.