Get ready for the Broadstairs Easter Food Festival

Broadstairs will be celebrating the return of the Easter food festival this month in its new location at Victoria Gardens.

The clifftop site, overlooking Viking Bay, will feature more than 70 hand-picked exhibitors from Kent and the neighbouring counties.

The festival has grown to be a landmark event on the foodies’ calendar. What gives the festival that extra stand-out is its policy of free entry.

“We’re determined to keep the festival free for all to attend,” said festival charman Simon Abra, “ Instead, we offer PopAPound donation buckets where people can make a voluntary contribution to show their appreciation.”

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come along without being charged an entry fee.

There will be around 75 independent producers offering everything from preserves and pickles, bread and bakery, wines, and spirits.

The latest exciting addition to the Easter food fair is a pop-up eaterie, hosted by Kebbels, Broadstairs. Chef Holly will be shucking oysters and serving fishy dishes, accompanied by award winning Chapel Down wines.

There will be live music on the bandstand with an opportunity for the little ones to dance the afternoon away. Visitors can sample the produce and chat to the food producers before making a purchase. There will be plenty of hot food to feast on, including newcomer Vegan Steven serving meat free and dairy free hot food.

Broadstairs Food Festival event organiser Jo Scott said: “The festival board is extremely passionate about waste and plastic recycling,

“Our traders are encouraged to use paper packaging, paper straws and recyclable plastics so, with such array of products to take home, do remember your eco-friendly shopping bag “

The main bar has a deposit scheme for reusable drinking glasses, which has drastically reduced the amount of waste generated on site.

The Easter food festival takes place at Victoria Gardens from Saturday, April 16 to Monday, April 18, gates open at 10am closing at 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, 5pm Monday. Entry is free with ‘Pop a Pound’ buckets for people to donate if they wish.

For the health and safety of all, only Assistance Dogs may enter the area.

For more information and FAQs, go to www.broadstairsfoodfestival.org.uk

How to get there:

Served by the Loop Bus or it’s a 10-minute walk from Broadstairs Railway Station.