Thanet council activates severe weather emergency measures for rough sleepers

Thanet council has activated its Severe Weather emergency measures from today (April 1) for the next three nights due to high winds and the drop in temperature to ensure the safety and wellbeing of rough sleepers.

The team is proactively going out to any known people and can be contacted on 01843 577277 if you think someone needs help with emergency accommodation.

During periods of extreme weather, the council operates a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP). Extreme weather can include any conditions that increase the risk of harm to people who are rough sleeping. This is often, but not exclusively, periods of cold weather or significant rainfall. When deciding whether to trigger the protocol, the Local Authority must take into consideration local context and weather forecasts.

When the protocol is triggered, the council will promote it on its website and via social media channels that it will provide emergency accommodation for any person sleeping rough in the district so that it can prevent unnecessary deaths due to extreme weather.

More information on the Severe Weather Emergency protocol (SWEP) is available on on the TDC website