Broadstairs harbour car park closure due to overnight storm damage on seafront

The harbour car park on the seaward side in Broadstairs is currently closed following damage caused at the site and the jetty after being battered by wind and waves last night (March 31).

Thanet council crews are on-site to assess the damage but ongoing gales mean clean up and repair works have been unable to begin.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “Our Foreshore team and contractors are on site at Broadstairs Harbour Car Park today (Friday 1 April 2022), to assess the damage sustained due to the severe weather conditions overnight.

“The ongoing weather conditions are currently preventing our teams from commencing the clean up and necessary repairs.

“The Harbour Car Park (seaward side) is closed until further notice. We would urge everyone to be alert to the fact that high winds continue and caution is advised while out in any exposed area.”

The council has also activated its severe weather measures today to make sure all rough sleepers have access to emergency accommodation.