Ramsgate man jailed for sexual assaults at bus stops on victims including a child

A Ramsgate man has been jailed on three sexual assault charges, including one against a child.

Neil Jarvis pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault of a child following the offences near bus stops in Ramsgate in 2021.

At Canterbury Crown Court yesterday (March 30) he was jailed for two years and eight months.

The 46-year-old, of Grange Road, Ramsgate, was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

The first offence took place on Wednesday 9 June last year when a group of teenage girls were waiting at a bus stop in Queen Street.

They saw Jarvis looking at them, before he walked past them and touched one of the girls on the leg. She pushed his hand away and he carried on walking up the street.

The second offence took place near a bus stop in Plains of Waterloo on Tuesday 6 July. Jarvis walked up behind a woman and grabbed her from behind.

The woman elbowed him away and called her husband to the scene, who managed to get a photo of Jarvis.

Jarvis’s third offence took place on Thursday 23 September, after he was seen looking at a phone held by a four-year-old girl, again at the bus stop in Queen Street. When the girl’s mother pulled her away, he slapped the child’s bottom.

Enquiries using CCTV, and the photo taken, identified Jarvis as the suspect and he was later charged with the three offences.

Jarvis had previously suffered from a head trauma that affected his behaviour.

PC Sonja Lupton, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “Every woman and girl has a right to feel safe in the communities in which they live and that is why tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Kent Police.

“Jarvis’s actions against these victims were abhorrent and I hope the fact that the offender has been held to account gives them some sense that justice has been done.

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of such offences to justice and I encourage any victims who have not reported similar offences to us to do so as soon as possible, either through our website or by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.”

For more information on how Kent Police is tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, and safety advice, visit: https://www.kent.police.uk/police-forces/kent-police/areas/kent-police/about-us/tackling-violence-against-women-and-girls/