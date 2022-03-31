A man has died after being pulled from the sea at Ramsgate

A man has sadly died after being pulled out of the sea at Ramsgate.

Ramsgate’s inshore lifeboat launched to a person in the water at 11.37am today (March 31) and passed the man to the care of the ambulance service.

A South East Coast Ambulance service spokesperson said: “SECAmb was called at approximately 11.40am today to the esplanade, Ramsgate, to reports of a man having been pulled from the sea.

“Ambulance crews attended alongside fellow emergency services. The man was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

Sadly, the man has died. It is understood he had been trying to rescue a dog from the water before getting into difficulty himself.

Next of kin have been informed.