Thanet Wanderers expand free schools and community programme

Thanet Wanderers rugby club is expanding its free schools and community programme to include more children.

The programme, overseen by the club’s James Green, is running in three schools this term alongside a schools hub at the rugby club which is held on Wednesdays at 4pm and is open to years 7/8/9 boys and girls. This is also a free service.

The aim of the school programme is to develop and expand rugby in schools with specialised Wanderers’ rugby coach Tom Musgrove. As a coach his role is to support teachers with continuing professional development as well as making sessions fun and engaging for students ranging from year 1 up to 6th formers.

Royal Harbour Academy, St Georges, Charles Dickens, Ursuline, Holly Trinity, Northbourne and St Lawrence junior school are amongst those to have so far benefited from the free service. For the coming term 5, Hadden Dene, Hartsdown and Minster are also lined up to take part.

The service is free to schools thanks to funding from the Paul Keohane Trust and Watkins.

The hub run on Wednesday evening at the St Peter’s Rec club grounds is an opportunity for youngsters to visit the club and receive quality and fun coaching with lots of skills games and touch rugby.

James said: “We have seen this programme grow and the number of boys and especially girls is continuing to exceed what we expected when we restarted the programme in term 2. We also supply free pizza at the end of the lesson to all students who attend and also give out Thanet Wanderers hoodies which are kindly sponsored by Watkins to the athlete(s) who have been consistent or excelled in that session.

“In the aim to continue growth we are in the process of setting up a special needs hub up at the club in the very near future on a Tuesday evening. More information will be upcoming for this as plans are put in place but it will be open to all specials needs schools in the local area and will also be free to all students to attend.”

If anyone would like more information about the programme or coaching email James at james.green86@hotmail.co.uk