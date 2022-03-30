Palace Cinema in Broadstairs to hold fundraising screening for Ukraine

The Palace Cinema in Broadstairs is holding a fundraising screening for Ukraine this Sunday (April 3) 3 at 7pm.

The Palace will pass all profits to UK charities supporting people whose lives have been capsized by war in Ukraine.

The film being screened is Olga (15), set in Ukraine in 2014 during the Maidan Revolution, when the people of Ukraine rose up against their government’s decision to side with Russia, aware then of where it might lead.

The film focuses on the impact that the huge public protest has on the family of one young girl who loves her sport and is proud to represent her country on the national team. Can they survive this as a family, and can Olga hold on to her hopes and dreams?

Palace Cinema owners Simon Ward and Corinna Downing said: “We’re glad to join the 200+ UK cinemas supported by the BFI and 606 Distribution to offer non-profit screenings of Olga to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Appeal. We’ve donated ourselves to other local fundraisers and hope that with our generous-spirited community we will, fingers crossed, sell every ticket!”

Tickets for the screening are £7. For those who can’t attend but would still like to add their support they are urged to buy a ticket (or two, or three) anyway and the Palace will pass the donation on.

At Ukraine’s borders, huge numbers of people are still arriving with only what they could carry when they fled their homes. The fighting, shelling and air strikes across the country destroys homes every day, leaving families separated, bereaved and traumatised.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people with food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

With donations DEC charities can scale up their response and help families affected:

£30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month;

£50 could provide blankets for four families;

£100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently.

They are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, Care International, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide, International Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief, Oxfam, Plan International, Save the Children, Tearfund and World Vision.

Cash donations can be made to the Disaster Emergency Committee which works with member charities and local partners operating on the ground in Ukraine and western border countries

https://www.dec.org.uk/

Find the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal here