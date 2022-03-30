Images released as part of Margate robbery investigation

Police officers have released images of a man they would like to speak to about a Margate robbery where a woman suffered injuries to her face.

Between 2am and 3am on Sunday 13 March, a woman suffered the injuries during the incident near the town’s railway station. She reported her phone had been stolen.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers have released two images of a man who may be able to assist them.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/52875/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.