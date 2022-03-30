People invited to Become a Councillor for Thanet event

Thanet council is inviting people to find out more about becoming a councillor for the district.

Councillors are elected to the district council to represent their local community. Roles and responsibilities include decision making; developing and reviewing council policy; scrutinising decisions taken by the Councillors on the cabinet and community leadership and engagement. Each election term runs for four years and the next district elections will take place in May 2023.

Thanet District Council is holding a ‘Become a Councillor’ event in April, to encourage people living and working in Thanet to find out more about the role of District Councillor. You will be able to talk to councillors, as well as members of the Democratic Services team, about what being a District Councillor involves and to ask any questions that you may have.

The event will take place at the Council Chamber, Cecil Street, Margate, =on Thursday 7 April, 7pm – 9pm. If you would like to attend, please email committee@thanet.gov.uk or call 01843 577500 to register for your free place.

Thanet District Council is committed to increasing the diversity of the council and is therefore especially keen to welcome people from Thanet’s Eastern European and Roma communities as well as other underrepresented groups.

Chief Executive of Thanet District Council, Madeline Homer, said:“We want people from across Thanet’s diverse communities to come forward and make a difference to the lives of local people. This event is an opportunity for people to learn about the work of our Councillors and Cabinet Members and we want to encourage people from all walks of life particularly those from under-represented groups to consider standing as candidates at the next local elections.

“As a council, it is important that our council chamber reflects the community it serves. You don’t need any special qualifications, skills gained through life experience such as raising a family, or volunteering, are just as valuable as those gained in a career.”

You can find out more about the role of a District Councillor on the council website.