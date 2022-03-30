Closure date for Sands Hotel refurb following sale pushed back to June

The proposed closure of Sands Hotel in Margate for refurb works by new owners has been pushed back until June, staff say they have been told.

The hotel and restaurant has been sold for £2.8million and members of staff said they were told they were going to be made redundant after April 17.

However, it has been confirmed that this will now be pushed back to June 5.

The site has been bought by newly incorporated company NO. 16 MARGATE LTD which is registered in London. The company is owned three brothers who run GuestHouse. The independent hospitality group is owned by Tristan, James and Tom Guest. The trio started with a Georgian townhouse called No.15 in Bath, a venue in York followed, and then Brighton with a property which is due to open in 2023.

The £2,828,400 freehold purchase for the 20-bed hotel and restaurant in Marine Drive/High Street was made on December 17, according to Land Registry documents.

Some 31 staff on payroll and staff from the cleaning company used by Sands will be affected.

Former owner Nick Conington said he understands staff will transfer to the new GuestHouse owners although he is aware the site will be shut to have works carried out.

Margate Central Ward Councillors Helen Whitehead and Rob Yates said they are contacting both the new owners to fully establish their future plans and Union representatives, to see what can be done to help staff affected.

Contact details for both councillors are cllr-helen.whitehead@thanet.gov.uk and cllr-rob.yates@thanet.gov.uk for anyone requiring support or advice.

GuestHouse has been contacted for comment.