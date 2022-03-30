‘Fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4 series Hunted

The team behind Channel 4 series Hunted is currently casting and looking for contributors in areas including Thanet.

Hunted follows a number of volunteers as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

The production team says: “We are looking for people of all ages to try and evade capture from a team of expert trackers. We are keen to hear from people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

“They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues – as long they think they can take on The Hunters, we’d love to hear from you!”

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

Hunted is produced by Shine TV, the makers of The Island, Masterchef and Changing Rooms.

For anyone interested in applying, they can do so here: www.huntedapplications.com. The closing date for applications is April 11. Filming will take place in June.

You must be 18+ in order to apply to take part in the series. For more information on how Shine processes your data, please go to: http://www.endemolshineuk.com/contributor-talent-privacy-notice/