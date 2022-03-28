Dashcam image released as police continue search for missing Sandwich man Paul Goodwin

Police officers working to find a missing man from Sandwich have released a dashcam image.

Paul Goodwin, 61, was reported missing on Sunday 20 March and officers are concerned for his welfare.

A dashcam image which it is thought shows Mr Goodwin was taken at the Lord of the Manor Roundabout on the A299 near Ramsgate at around 6.45pm on Saturday 19 March.

Detective Inspector Louise Murphy, of East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “We are very keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us locate Paul.

“I hope this image may either jog someone’s memory of when they saw him on the weekend he went missing, or alternatively, may lead to someone helping us rule out that this image is Paul.”

Mr Goodwin is described as a white man, 5ft 10inches tall, with grey hair and glasses. He is believed to have been wearing a blue jacket under a black leather jacket, black water proof trousers and black boots when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 20-0537.