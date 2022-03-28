Wear A Hat Day at Garlinge Primary for Brain Tumour Research

Staff and children at Garlinge Primary School and Nursery came together on Friday (March 25) to take part in Wear A Hat Day to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Brain Tumour Research was launched as a national charity in 2009 and has since raised many millions of pounds, which has helped to fund lifesaving research in the charity’s bid to have a world where brain tumours are defeated. The money raised will help the charity to campaign to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year and will help to create seven sustainable Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

There was a variety of different hats around the school; from top hats and fascinators to straw hats and baseball caps, there was even a Roman soldier hat – it was a hat-tastic sight to see.

James Williams, Executive Headteacher, said: “This is the first time that we have supported Brain Tumour Research and it has been wonderful to see how this event gave us the opportunity to come together and have fun and raise much needed donations for this underfunded charity. It even gave me an excuse to wear my favourite Denver Broncos hat!”

Mr Cope, Head of School, added: “I don’t think we really appreciated quite how many different types of hat we would see on the day and are delighted to have raised over £506. We really appreciate the generosity of our families and our staff, particularly during these costly times. It’s great that we can hold a day like this where we can all have fun and help an amazing charity at the same time.”