Appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy who may be in Margate

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Sheppey who was last reported to be in Margate.

Leo Wren, 13, was last seen in the area of Minster-on-Sea on Tuesday 22 March and is believed to have been travelling between Medway and Thanet.

He was last reported to be in the Margate area on Sunday 27 March.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry to locate Leo and are now appealing for assistance from members of the public.

He is described as being around 5ft 5in, slim, with short blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone who sees Leo or knows where he is should call 101 quoting reference 22-0140.