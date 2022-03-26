Soft play fun, cafe and more at new Ramsgate business Kids Bright House

A soft play centre with café has opened in Ramsgate High Street.

Kids Bright House is based in the former ‘pay weekly’ BrightHouse shop and boss Shereen Khalid says converting the name was simply ‘recycling’ and avoiding waste of the sign.

Shereen, who formerly worked at Courts pharmacy and was a Montessori nursery teacher prior to that, said: “I like to recycle and do my bit to save the planet.”

Kids Bright House is equipped for children up to 11 years old and also has a baby area for little ones under two and a café for parents/carers to socialise.

There is also a Thursday toddler group and a new breastfeeding group with a trained NHS breastfeeding peer supporter.

The Ramsgate 38-year-old said: “I have been wanting to do this for around 15 years but having family got in the way. Then I was going to do it a couple of years ago with my dad. When we were looking at the building he was with us but he he became very ill and it was put on hold.

“I worked at Courts pharmacy and am also a qualified nursery nurse, working at the Montessori nursery for seven years.

“It’s a family business, my mum looks after the kids and invested and helps at the centre, my husband has a mobile phone shop in Broadstairs and now I have Kids Bright House with help from a bunch of friends and some lovely teenagers.”

Shereen has six members of staff and the play centre is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 5.30pm. People can just walk in during the week, and stay for as long as they like, but need to book slots at the weekend and in the holidays.

There are also meal deals with a cost of first child £8.50 for unlimited play and meal deal ,then £5.50 for more than one child for play and meal deal.

The café also offers food and drink for the grown ups and Shereen says if it isn’t on the menu then just ask, adding: “I love to experiment.”

The new business is the latest family-focused site to open in Ramsgate with neighbours including role play centre Little Seaside Town, Happily Ever Afters Sweet Treat Parlour which also encompasses Stage Door Arts Academy studios, a function room, a collection of fantastical characters, a boutique and a themed tepee sleepover venture, and Ramsgate Micro Museum in Church Hill.

Shereen said: “I absolutely love kids and really wanted to give something to the community.”

Find Kids Bright House at 33 High Street, Ramsgate, on facebook here and online here

Photos by Emily Jane and Becky Dickerson