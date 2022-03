Firefighters have rescued a teenage boy trapped in a chalk pit in Ramsgate this evening (March 25)

Three fire engines, a line rescue unit and a technical rescue unit were sent to the scene near Prestedge Avenue at 6.20pm.

Crews devised a rescue plan, cut away at shrubbery to gain access, and lifted the boy to safety – he had no reported injuries.

Crews finished at the scene at 8.31pm.