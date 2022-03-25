Councils and partners ‘mobilised’ to help Ukrainian people arriving in Kent

Kent County Council is working with partners to provide assistance when the first Ukrainian people fleeing war arrive in Kent.

Latest data from Government says there are currently 1,151 Ukrainian people matched with sponsors in 707 properties in Kent who signed up for the scheme at www.homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

KCC says it will provide help to new arrivals and host families with advice and support to access all the relevant services including children’s education, healthcare, benefits, English classes and interpreting/translation services where required.

DBS checks, which are required of all sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, will be carried out as well as enhanced DBS checks for hosts who will have Ukrainian children staying with them.

Accommodation must be safe and suitable and district, borough and city council councils will conduct the relevant housing checks.

The Government will give councils funding to provide this support and KCC says it is working with partners to have provisions in place ready for the first arrivals.

All Kent Resilience Forum Partners have been mobilised and are on hand to support current and any further needs of Ukrainian arrivals, as these emerge.

The voluntary sector and charities in Kent are also rallying to provide support in local communities.

Roger Gough, Leader of Kent County Council said: “Kent is ready to help as many refugees as possible and through the quick mobilisation of our partners and the Kent Resilience Forum, we are ready to do so.

“As the terrible atrocities in Ukraine continue and Ukrainian people flee the conflict, it has been wonderful and truly heartening to see the generous response from so many residents across Kent who have signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme and offered to provide a place of safety in their homes for these traumatised Ukrainian families.

“Our job, working together in Kent and with central government, is to make sure those who arrive in our county have all the care and support they need when they arrive and for as long as they stay. We will continue to strive to ensure this is the case.”

For more information or to find out more about how you canhelp go to www.kent.gov.uk/Ukraine

For charities or volunteers wishing to offer help, people needing advice on refugees or Ukrainian refugees themselves seeking information contact Ukraine@kent.gov.uk