Skip2Bfit marks 20th anniversary with stronger BerryWorld partnership, MP skipping challenge and free sessions at Cliftonville event

BerryWorld has announced a stronger 2022 partnership with Broadstairs-based Skip2bfit to support the mission to promote an active and healthy lifestyle with specially designed skipping workshops.

An estimated 2 million people have participated in the workshops since John McCormack founded Skip2bfit in 2002. The unique programme combines a skipping challenge with healthy eating for a perfect fitness-health one-two combo.

Broadstairs dad-of-four .John started Skip2Bfit in schools in Thanet and has since swept the country – and further afield – not just in schools but also businesses, on-street demonstrations and through public health organisations such as Coventry City Council, Luton Council, Kent County Council and Bath Health Improvement.

BerryWorld and grower Stephen Taylor, managing director at WinterWood Farms, have been supporting the initiative since the beginning and have helped give away over £1,000,000 of fresh blueberries in schools across the country.

In 2022, the partnership will go to new heights to mark Skip2Bfit’s 20th anniversary and will support more children and adults to improve their health across the country.

Paul Avery, sales director at BerryWorld UK, said: “As a business we are very much aligned with Skip2bfit values of promoting a healthy lifestyle with our delicious berries. We decided to kick-start our 2022 partnership with an internal skipping challenge a few days ago at our offices. It was a great opportunity to see in person how brilliant these workshops are whilst having great fun as a team.”

As part of the partnership, BerryWorld will be sponsoring more than 80 school skipping workshops in the UK so that they can benefit from discounted workshop rates. The schools then enter a 6-week programme during which children can beat their initial scores.

Former Heavyweight boxer John said: “Skip2Bfit is passionate about educating children on the importance of healthy eating along with exercise. The fantastic support we have had from BerryWorld and Winterwood Farms over the years has been brilliant in delivering that message.

“We believe the best time to educate about healthy eating is after exercise and what better way than with a box of blueberries that are bursting with goodness. This further support now will help us continue that message and inspire more children to Skip2Bfit and eat healthily.”

Other events and activities will follow. In April, BerryWorld will be launching a campaign on Ocado with its brand to donate 5p from every pack in their core BerryWorld brand range for a month to fund Skip2bfit activities.

The BerryWorld team will be volunteering and supporting Skip2bfit at key events and school workshops this year, starting with an MP two minute skip challenge on May 11 at the House of Parliament.

John said: “After the PMQ’s the minister will come to the Jubilee Suite and do the two minute skip to test their fitness.

“I think that after covid everyone needs a lift, people need to exercise and get in the fresh air. We will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and want to get all the MPs involved in the challenge.”

John also plans to put proposals for All children to have a short skipping session before starting lessons.

He said: “In China every child has a skipping rope and at primary schools they skip before lessons because they are taught to be the best they can be and that quick two minute skip helps with learning.

“We don’t do this in the UK but we should and I am going to put this in front of ministers.”

Skip2Bfit is also taking part in a community event in Cliftonville on April 9.

The event, organised by Kent and Margate health groups, will be held in Dalby Square from 11am to 4pm and will include Skip2Bfit fun and challenges, arts and crafts and an Easter Egg hunt. The event is free to attend.