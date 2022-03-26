Haul of medals for Thanet athletes

By Lyn Sole

Fifteen athletes from Thanet Athletics Club competed in the Kent Championships held at Lee Valley Stadium North London last weekend (March 19-20) competing in various events.

Connor Neal picked up a Gold medal in the senior men’s 200m in 22.27 seconds before making the final in the 60m just missing out on a medal in 4th place. Lewis Parsons ran a personal best again in the senior men’s 200m and also made the final in the 60m.

Aston Fredericks jumped to an amazing Gold in the U20 men’s High Jump with a leap of 1.85m, before securing a place in the 200m final. He also ran in the 60m just missing the final by 0.02 seconds.

Harvey Humphreys took part in the U17 men’s 200m and 60m, running a personal best’ And reaching the final’s of both events.

Chloe Williams added to Thanet’s medal haul in the senior women’s Shot Put, picking up a well deserved Bronze medal.

In the U20 women’s event’s Imogen Davies came 4th in both of the finals of the 60m and 200m, just being pipped at the post in both events, but more than made up for this by taking a Silver medal in the High Jump with a height of 1.50m, and then secured Gold in the Long Jump with a leap of 5.35m.

The U17 women’s events saw 6 of Thanet’s ladies competing. Lola Brett ran in the 60m and the 60m hurdles smashing her previous times in both events, before also competing in the High Jump and Long Jump. Harriet Edwards picked up a Bronze medal in the High Jump with 1.50m before gaining personal bests in the 60m hurdles, 60m, Long Jump and Shot Put.

Poppy Rowland-Hill had a tough draw in the 200m where she ran herself into the final, before going on to secure Gold in the High Jump with 1.60m. Eve Seery jumped 4.94m in the Long Jump and took the Silver medal, before running personal bests in the 60m and 60m hurdles and finishing just outside the medals, finishing 4th in the Shot Put.

Lilly-Ann Showers chose to do just one event, and was glad she did when she picked up a well deserved Bronze medal in the 60m hurdles in a time of 9.12 seconds. The medals kept coming as Mille Vas threw her way to a Silver medal with a throw of 10.84m in the Shot Put, and also ran a personal best in the 60m.

Crystal Green ran a personal best of 8.77s in the U15 girl’s 60m just missing out on the final, with Bethany Shimmen-Smith finishing 5th in the Long Jump with a personal best before finishing 4th in the Shot Put, just missing the medals but throwing a personal best.

All of the coaches from Thanet Athletics Club were so proud of the athletes for their achievements, proving that winter season training really does pay off, and considering that the club is small and self-funded, it proves outstanding results can be achieved.

A huge thank you has to go to all of the helpers and supporters of the club that attended for the whole weekend, and a special thank you goes to Tim and Chloe Williams who gave up their weekend to officiate. Everyone is now looking forward to warmer weather and the summer season.