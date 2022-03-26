Margate FC fun day to celebrate 125th anniversary

A 125-year anniversary fun day will be held at Margate FC’s Hartsdown ground on Saturday, April 2.

The club marked the milestone in October last year but after a successful season on the pitch plans have now been made for the off-pitch celebration.

Margate Football Club was founded in 1896 as an amateur club and was originally called Margate Town, playing friendly matches on local school grounds. In the years before the First World War the club played in several different amateur leagues, with little success, and played at various grounds in the Margate area, before settling on a pitch at what would later become the Dreamland amusement park in 1912.

This ground became known as the Hall-by-the-Sea Ground, taking its name from a local dance hall.

After the First World War, Margate joined the Kent League, but in 1923 the league suspended the team due to financial irregularities and the club promptly folded.

A year later the club reformed, initially under the name Margate Town, and returned to the Kent League, still playing at Dreamland, but folded again due to heavy debts.

In 1929 the club reformed again and moved to its present home at Hartsdown Park, leasing part of the park from the local council for conversion into a football stadium.

The anniversary fun day will take place when The Gate entertain Potters Bar Town at Hartsdown Park. The event will start at 12:30pm and be open to all supporters of both sides, as well as a family party atmosphere being provided by a DJ on the day.

As well as the main event at 3pm, supporters will be able to take part in fun inflatable sport games provided by ballsportz, as well as test their shot speed in the speed cage.

Supporters will also get to show off their skills in the skill cage with Yo Street Zone, and can enter the crossbar challenge, with the winner taking away a new washing machine which has been supplied by stand sponsors Herne Bay Domestics.

Fans looking to enter the half-time competition should sign up on the day in the club shop. Spaces are limited and will be done on a first come first served basis. Supporters looking to enter the competition must be aged over 18.

The day will also be attended by Margate FC legends from the years gone by, and supporters will be able to meet and greet with them.

Special 125-year anniversary merchandise will be available from the club shop on the day.

All activities will be free of charge and are included in the standard entry price on the day. Tickets are available to purchase for the day by clicking here.

