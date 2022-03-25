Police issue witness and video appeal in Ramsgate vehicle arson investigation

Officers have renewed an appeal for witnesses and video footage in relation to a number of car fires in Ramsgate.

At around midnight on Monday 14 March, Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service that a car was alight in Newcastle Hill and that it was believed to be suspicious.

Further vehicle fires were reported shortly after in Finsbury Road, Broad Street, Ann’s Road, Church Road and Denmark Hill. One of the vehicles alight was an occupied campervan. No injuries were reported.

In total, damage was caused to 11 vehicles.

Officers attended the scene and, working with CCTV operators, arrested two men from Ramsgate. One was charged and the other was later released without charge.

As part of the investigation, officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have private CCTV installed in any of the streets mentioned, or dashcam footage taken in the areas at the time of the incident.

Toby Pierce, of Dane Road, has been charged with 10 counts of arson and.one count of reckless arson endangering life and one count of assault.

The 20-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due in court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on April 19 at Canterbury Crown Court

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/47547/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org