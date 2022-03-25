Labour’s Anne-Marie Nixey takes Nethercourt by-election with 55% of the poll

A district council by-election held for Nethercourt ward yesterday (March 24) has been won by Labour candidate Anne-Marie Nixey.

The poll followed the removal of Labour councillor Liz Green after she was disqualified from her role at Thanet District Council for not attending in-person meetings over a six-month period, which she said was due to serious health concerns.

The by-election saw a 25% turn out with Anne-Marie taking 55% (505) of the vote. Conservative John Davis took 25% (230) and Thanet Independent group candidate Claire Tilbrook took 20% (175).

Cllr Nixey said: “I am delighted and proud to represent the ward where I live at district level. They lost a great councillor in Liz Green, I can only hope I’m as good as her and I will do my utmost to represent the area and Ramsgate at TDC.

“Why the huge majority? Let’s not forget Labour’s position on the airport. The proposal for a cargo hub so close to a huge residential setting was never a good idea and that topic came up time and time again on the doorstep.

“Residents needed help fighting the threat on their doorstep and that’s what I’ve always done as Nethercourt’s Town Councillor and will continue to do at district level.

“You don’t get 55% of the vote if you’re not listening to your constituents! I have a huge thank you to the mountains of support I received locally and within the Party and I wish the other candidates well on their further political ventures.

“For now though I will be getting stuck into representing my area and town. The fight continues, people want change.”