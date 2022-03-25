Labour’s Anne-Marie Nixey takes Nethercourt by-election with 55% of the poll

A district council by-election held for Nethercourt ward yesterday (March 24) has been won by Labour candidate Anne-Marie Nixey.
The poll followed the removal of Labour councillor Liz Green after she was disqualified from her role at Thanet District Council for not attending in-person meetings over a six-month period, which she said was due to serious health concerns.
The by-election saw a 25% turn out with Anne-Marie taking 55% (505) of the vote. Conservative John Davis took 25% (230) and Thanet Independent group candidate Claire Tilbrook took 20% (175).
Cllr Nixey said: “I am delighted and proud to represent the ward where I live at district level. They lost a great councillor in Liz Green, I can only hope I’m as good as her and I will do my utmost to represent the area and Ramsgate at TDC.
“Why the huge majority? Let’s not forget Labour’s position on the airport. The proposal for a cargo hub so close to a huge residential setting was never a good idea and that topic came up time and time again on the doorstep.
“Residents needed help fighting the threat on their doorstep and that’s what I’ve always done as Nethercourt’s Town Councillor and will continue to do at district level.
“You don’t get 55% of the vote if you’re not listening to your constituents! I have a huge thank you to the mountains of support I received locally and within the Party and I wish the other candidates well on their further political ventures.
“For now though I will be getting stuck into representing my area and town. The fight continues, people want change.”
Let’s hope she attends meetings , not like the last TDC rep , absolutely usless
Easy win for Labour and the beginning of the end for ukips or what ever they call themselves
We understand Cllr. that letters of complaint regarding the election have already been lodged. We suggest you wait before you start crowing the success. How are your computer skills coming along? We understand you didn’t own one when you were first elected to KCC. It is a compliment when opponents wish others demise is shows they are worried. Labour never changes just gutter politics.
Glad Davis was defeated, we all know he should be nowhere near public office. But looking at the numbers, it makes you wonder what will happen in other seats if the TICs don’t stand and the Greens do.
Well done, we now look forward to a labour government to do away with this lying cheating deceiving government who have thought about the worst prices rises in the shops and fuel since 1955 They conveniently try and hide behind Covid and the pandemic and the war in Ukraine to explain the chaos when in fact Covid and the war in Ukraine has help to exposed just how bad the Conservative governments have been over the years in under funding the NHS / defence / gas / electricity production exposing us as a nation that’s underfunded and vulnerable . Exacerbated by the madness of Brexit all that Brexit has brought us has been has been negative over 10,000 companies have now packed up from trading in the UK and move to the EU to keep their business going yet the Brexit tears think it’s a good idea. We have not taken back control of anything If anything is put us out of control. Tories Tories Tories out out out let’s have a general election now so we can show Johnson what voters think of them.
Well done Anne-Marie and Labour! It certainly does show us all what voters actually do care about.
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
In 2019 Liz green got 509 votes so this time around Labour increased their votes however that is hardly surprising looking at the standard of those she faced.
One who stands for tories who has anger management issues and one who writes on her leaflet “I will not mislead you” then says elsewhere that she lives under the flightpath when by her own admission she lives 2km off the centreline of the flightpath
well done labour – and i hope people have realised they got what they voted for at the last general election .
Oh dear, she will be surprised when Manston re-opens.
well said bill ! , its a pity more people will not see what these crooks have done to our standard of living , we are governed by multi millionaire ex public schoolboys with no sense of reality or of having to work for a living .
Please, clever readers of this newsroom….
Don’t forget, Labour (Blair) taxed Pensions, Labour (Brown) sold off most of Britain’s Gold reserves, which left us nearly bankrupt as a Country (not Nethercourt of course, they wear choiced blinkers at the best of times).
Sour grapes? No, just home truth’s.
You seem obsessed with living in the past and yet want to conveniently ignore Manston’s own past failures as a commercial enterprise.
at least you know who is clever
LOL
Nethercourt (Thanet) council by-election result:
LAB: 55.5% (+16.8)
CON: 25.3% (-1.7)
TIND: 19.2% (+19.2)
Votes cast: 910
Labour HOLD.
No Grn (-18.9) and UKIP (-15.4) as prev.
Except TIGs are UKIPs poorer relation
Oh dear Labour supporters cannot help themselves rolling around in gutter politics. It is a compliment when opponents have to try and degrade their adversaries THANK YOU FROM TI’s
Nice apostrophe there Robster.
This is a local election not a General Election. Local Councillors don’t have much power eand especially not when they are ‘governed’ by Madeline Homer and her mates
Well done 👍✅ wishing you well 🪄