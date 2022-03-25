Haddon Dene pupil Reuben takes gold in British Schools Modern Biathlon Championships

Haddon Dene Preparatory School pupil Reuben Smith has taken the gold medal in the British Schools Modern Biathlon Championships.

Ava Harris (pictured below), in Year 5, came 27th overall in her age category.

Action began early last weekend with both competitors completing a 50m swim and 800m run at the championships held in Bath. Presenting the prizes throughout the day was Tokyo 2020 Olympian Jamie Cooke. David Armstrong, Pentathlon GB’s Chairman, could also be found trackside cheering the young athletes on.

Reuben, who has not had any official athletics training, smashed the swim in 33 seconds and stormed the run in 2 minutes 35 seconds culminating in an exceptional first place and gold medal.

Haddon Dene headmistress Joanne Parpworth said: “We are in awe of Reuben and Ava’s talents. To get to the championship finals alone, they will have competed against thousands of talented children. Not only did they represent our school in the very best light, but they put Thanet and Kent on the map, for producing the finest athletes in the UK.

“Sport is such an important part of our curriculum with our children swimming and running long distances every week. We are absolutely over the moon for Reuben. Being able to say you are best in Britain at a multi discipline sport at the age of ten is simply remarkable.”

Reuben, who is completely modest about his achievements, does have some top tips when aspiring to be the best. He said: “Always aim high, never give up – even if things aren’t going to plan, take deep breaths and always train 110%.”