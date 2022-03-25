Ellington families enjoy colourful Holi celebrations

Children, families and staff from Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate took part in a colour-filled celebration in honour of the Hindu festival Holi yesterday (March 24).

The school invited in Kalpesh Zalavadiya, a classically trained Indian dance teacher, to work with all of the children in a Bollywood-inspired day of music and dance. Kalpesh put children and staff through their paces in workshops which taught a number of dance routines, which would be put together for a whole school performance in the afternoon.

Parents and families were invited along to watch and enjoy the celebrations. After the main dances had been performed, Kalpesh produced the paint powders, which is when the afternoon turned colourful and the spirit of Holi really could be seen.

Holi is a popular, ancient and auspicious Hindu festival which signifies the triumph of good over evil. Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the blossoming of love and for many it’s a festival day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.

Holi is commonly celebrated by throwing colours at one another to symbolise filling each other’s life with colours of joy, happiness, health, peace, prosperity and love. Anyone and everyone are fair game, friend or stranger, rich or poor, men or women, children or elders, and this was very much the case with Ellington’s celebration.

Children, siblings, family members and staff all entered into the spirit of the occasion, scattering colour and joy all across the school. Even those who originally just came to spectate could not help but get involved.

Ellington’s Headteacher Adnan Ahmet was one of those who originally intended to watch the event from the sidelines. After the event, he said: “It was an absolute delight to see the entire school community, from children to parents to staff, coming together for such a fun and memorable event.

“The smiles on the faces of all those involved showed real joy, and I have no doubt that some lasting memories were made. Holi is a festival of positivity, and this event couldn’t have captured that better. A huge thankyou to Mrs Chidwick-Day for organising the event, and to all of our families who came out to support the children.”