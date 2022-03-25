Organisers chuffed to be holding model rail show in Thanet once more

For the first time in more than two years Thanet is set to enjoy a model railway exhibition when one will be held in Birchington in early April.

East Kent Model Railway Society will be hosting the event at The Centre in Alpha Road, on Saturday 9 April between 10am and 4pm.

The last time an event of this kind was held on the isle was in late 2019, a few months before the pandemic struck.

The occasion will see a dozen model railway exhibits on display alongside trade stands – offering visitors the chance to purchase secondhand items and spare parts for their own model layouts.

EKMRS Chairman Nick Evans said: “It’s great to be holding the event in Birchington once more. The club last held one here some six years ago.

“Building a model railway has proved an extremely popular activity for many people during the pandemic lockdowns. It’s one of those things that people promise themselves they would do if only they had the time. As we, hopefully, come away from the worst of all of that, the exhibition is an ideal way of reminding visitors the hobby can be a lifetime passion as well as offering ideas on how they can develop their interest further.”

Among the exhibits are a number built by members of the Whitstable based EKMRS as well as enthusiasts from Thanet, Faversham, Canterbury and Dover. The layouts come in a range of scales and sizes, the smallest being only around three feet long and the largest nearly 20 feet.

Adult admission to the exhibition is £3 while accompanied children under 16 years old are free. Parking can be found at the Alpha Road pay and display car park and along roads nearby. Birchington station is a three minute walk away and buses stop close by as well.

EKMRS hopes to recruit more members and details of how to join can be had by emailing ekmrswhitstable@gmail.com.