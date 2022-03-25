Off The Hook Productions stage Ukraine fundraiser event in Margate

Off The Hook productions, based in Margate, will be staging a performance and fun event to raise money for the Ukraine aid effort.

The event, taking place tomorrow (March 26) from 7pm-11pm, will feature performances from Off The Hook youngsters, singing, face painting and a children’s fun hour.

Also in attendance will be Kent County Council chairperson Cllr Lesley Game and Thanet district councillor Marc Rattigan.

Organiser Rachel Hamlin said: “We have organised a major event on Saturday,March 26 to raise funds for Ukraine refugees arriving in Thanet.

“We have the Chairperson of Kent County Council and Conservative Councillor Marc Rattigan attending.

“We have a lot of local business supporting the event and Cllr Game will be drawing the raffle.”

The event takes place at Eighty-4, 39-41 High Street, Margate (above Little Essex Salon).

Tickets are £5 entry or £10 for a family ticket.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Little Essex Salon and Feathers Afterschool Club.