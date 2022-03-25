Ambrette Restaurant in Margate to close for good next month

Twelve years of the Ambrette restaurant in Thanet will come to an end when the doors close at the Margate site for good on April 3.
Dev Biswal, the chef-owner of the multi award-winning Ambrette restaurants in Margate and Canterbury and Ambrette Kitchen which opened in Ashford during the pandemic, plus formerly a venue in Rye, became a partner in The Indian Princess in Margate in 2006. He became the owner and rebranded it as The Ambrette in Margate on January 28, 2010.
The King Street site quickly established a reputation for authentic Indian regional dishes, showcasing local seasonal produce fused with exotic ingredients, and given a contemporary gourmet twist.
The Ambrette was frequently cited as making a significant contribution to Margate’s economic revival ahead of the opening of the Turner Contemporary gallery in 2011 and Dreamland amusement park reopening in 2015.
In 2018 Dev and partner Emma moved the restaurant into the former Hoy pub site in Fort Hill.
However, the business will now be refocusing resources and teams on the Canterbury site.
Dev said: “Covid helped me to see what I was missing out on in life
“My priority has shifted to finding a work life balance and being with family. Covid has made us all realise what’s important. I lost close family members during the covid period and I could not go to see them due to work pressure.
“I would like to consolidate and focus on one unit and hope my regulars from Thanet will make it a special occasion to dine with me in Canterbury.”
It is understood the site has been sold to another restaurant outlet
Very sorry to hear this why now? With the summer season now and a much boosted town now you should stick it out.
A real shame but the last time I visited it was not as good as it once was.
Yes, agree – it seemed to lose its way but a sad loss nevertheless.
Maybe they expanded to soon as the staff were not the same people and inexperienced!
To be fair the food was still excellent but boy did it take an age!
Yep, in its old location it was excellent and well worth the premium, when it moved to the Hoy it was a joke. Staff that’d clearly had zero training a much changed menu and nowhere near the standard it used to be. No surprise it’s failed to survive.
Canterbury and Ashford sites mmmm I thought the turner centre was bringing in the arty types who would enjoy this restaurant. Guess it’s to far to walk from the Turner centre for me sadly.
So that’s this restaurant and rooks gone and just down the road P&O are breaking law in sacking all its English staff.
This is putting alot of pressure on the art sector with all it’s free millions of our taxes it keeps getting. The art sector needs to start producing lots of local well paid jobs !
I’d have thought competition and rent in both those places would be higher? Seems a very very strange decision on the face of it.
It hasn’t helped since turner changed the cafe area in to a restaurant you can see the candlelit tables. typical of art to close other venues nearby