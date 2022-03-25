Photos and video: Empire of Light fireworks in Margate

Crowds gathered along Margate seafront last night (March 24) as fireworks lit up the sky as part of filming for movie Empire of Light.

The Empire of Light production team said they were aiming to recreate a festive atmosphere.

Team members will be litter picking the beach for firework debris today and some areas will be cordoned off so the team can derig.

The firework action was caught on camera and video by a number of Thanet residents.

The previous evening filming with Colin Firth and Olivia Colman took place at the ‘Empire Cinema’ set. Batman Begins and Dr Foster actress Sara Stewart has also been spotted accompanying Colin Firth.

Empire of Light is a 1980s set love story. Filming will continue in the town until May 21.

@IsleThanetNews Margate massive fireworks for Empire of Light lighting up the town! pic.twitter.com/rYjggNcTtv — Gary Evans (@GaryEva04679693) March 25, 2022

It will be released by Searchlight Pictures.