Halifax branch in Margate to be shut

Halifax bank in Margate will close on July 18 according to a Lloyds Banking Group closure list, although a sign in the branch window says it will stop trading on March 29.
The High Street branch is among 60 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland closures that have been announced by Lloyds Banking Group.
A review of the branch says: “Our customers’ needs are changing. Almost 18 million people now bank with us through Online Banking and over 13 million use Mobile Banking.
“Branches will remain vital in meeting customers’ needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often. In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to ban.
“You can use any of our branches and our nearest alternative is the Ramsgate branch. You can also use a Post Office® for your everyday banking.”
The review says 75 customers used the branch regularly in 12 months to November 2021 but 43% of customers using Margate branch have also used other Halifax branches, 77% of customers using Margate branch have also used other Halifax Branches, Online Banking or Telephone Banking and 27% of customers using Margate branch have also used the Post Office.
A statement says: “We’re constantly transforming our branch network as we reflect changing customer demand for branch transactions and services. Sometimes this will mean we make the difficult decisions to permanently close a branch.
“When deciding to close a branch, we take a number of factors into account to help us understand the impact on our customers and the local community – including ways for customers to continue to access banking services. For all permanent closure decisions, we follow the UK Finance Access to Banking Standard.”
Perhaps a joint venture community bank, located at Westwood Cross, which the big banks could facilitate, so all banking needs are accounted for in one central prime location. This would both be a cost saving for the main banks and building societies and more convenient for Thanet customers.
We bailed out the banks , this how they repay us, putting profit before people, including those who don’t have internet banking
Totally agree – shamefull.
If Halifax is part of Lloyds Banking Group the obvious solution would be that part of the Lloyds Bank in The Centre is used by Halifax.
2010 cash was 56% of UK payments and 2020 it was 17%. Cheques 1050million to 185million over the same time. Obviously a massive impact on the demand for face to face banking. You can even pay cheques in on a phone app now
Well yes, cash has effectively been killed off-as was the plan for a long time with the panicdemic being the ideal way to do it, in case anybody caught it from the bank notes-which as we now know is about as likely as a plane falling on your head.
A statement for every bank says: “We’re constantly transforming our profits to our executives and shareholders-often by laundering money for South American drug cartels & any resulting fine is paid by you the plebs, closing branches & sacking hard working staff, as we reflect how little we give a stuff about the elderly, disabled or anybody who isn’t a millionaire really. Always this will mean we make the easy decision to permanently close a branch & put as many counter/front line staff out of work as possible & ship our call centres to Lahore & Mumbai.
and add:
But we will still require customers to trek to a branch and personally present for identification purposes, face to face interviews and if you are not able to make transactions online.
A breach of equality legislation, at least?