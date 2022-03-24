Halifax branch in Margate to be shut

Halifax bank in Margate will close on July 18 according to a Lloyds Banking Group closure list, although a sign in the branch window says it will stop trading on March 29.

The High Street branch is among 60 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland closures that have been announced by Lloyds Banking Group.

A review of the branch says: “Our customers’ needs are changing. Almost 18 million people now bank with us through Online Banking and over 13 million use Mobile Banking.

“Branches will remain vital in meeting customers’ needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often. In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to ban.

“You can use any of our branches and our nearest alternative is the Ramsgate branch. You can also use a Post Office® for your everyday banking.”

The review says 75 customers used the branch regularly in 12 months to November 2021 but 43% of customers using Margate branch have also used other Halifax branches, 77% of customers using Margate branch have also used other Halifax Branches, Online Banking or Telephone Banking and 27% of customers using Margate branch have also used the Post Office.

A statement says: “We’re constantly transforming our branch network as we reflect changing customer demand for branch transactions and services. Sometimes this will mean we make the difficult decisions to permanently close a branch.

“When deciding to close a branch, we take a number of factors into account to help us understand the impact on our customers and the local community – including ways for customers to continue to access banking services. For all permanent closure decisions, we follow the UK Finance Access to Banking Standard.”