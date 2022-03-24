Emergency services attend fire in Broadstairs High Street

March 24, 2022

Emergency services at the scene Photo Frank Leppard

Three fire engines have been sent to a blaze in Broadstairs High Street today (March 24).

Photo Li Jean-Luc Harris

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10am to reports of a fire at a flat understood to be at, or by, the New China Inn.

Photo Jane Harmer

Crews wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. Officers from Kent Police were also in attendance to assist with traffic.

Photo Frank Leppard
Photo Neal Parton

UPDATE: The road has been reopened after crews finished at the scene at 11.45am.

Crews used a high pressured fan to clear the first floor property of smoke and gave oxygen to one person who was suffering from suspected smoke inhalation, before passing them into the care of SECAmb.

The cause is not yet known.

