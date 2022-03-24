Family pay tribute to cheeky, fun and loving Birchington man Benjamin Taylor

Family have paid tribute to a ‘cheeky, loving, polite’ young Birchington man who died aged just 22 after being found with critical injuries last month.

Plasterer Benjamin Taylor was found by Herne Bay railway station on February 19 and passed away in William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, on February 23.

The former King Ethelbert student’s death is not being treated as suspicious and his family is raising funds for charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) in his memory.

Benjamin trained at Broadstairs College and then went into an apprenticeship and work in the plastering trade. His many customers and work mates remember a polite and helpful man who would often carry out jobs free of charge simply because they needed doing.

Elder brother Cameron, 25, said: “Benjamin was a cheeky young man who was always the life and soul of the party.

“He was loving, kind and always up for a laugh. If he wasn’t working, then he would be walking his Springer Spaniel, Molly or spending time with friends and family or playing his Playstation.

“He made friends with a lot of dog walkers and they have all been touched by his passing. He often chatted to people when he was walking Molly, he was such a friendly character.

“He was very caring and would do anything for anyone, he fixed the fencing next door for free just because it needed doing

“Benjamin was so well-known and such an integral part of our family. Our cousin Brandon is broken by it, they were such good friends., the same age and grew up together.“

Benjamin’s dad Stuart has paid particular thanks to his son’s close friend James Collins who set up a fundraising page to help pay for funeral costs.

On the page James says: “Ben was a very giving and amazing person and we want to give him the best send off possible.”

The fundraiser has seen donations of some £3,360 in less than two weeks. Cameron says any money remaining will be donated to the CALM charity. Find the page here

Mum Melanie has also thanked the numerous people who have sent cards, flowers and stopped to talk to her in the street about what a lovely, hard-working and polite man Benjamin was.

Cameron said: “Dad also wants to thank everyone who donated, it shows just how loved Benjamin was. Mum says all those who have stopped her and sent flowers have shown so much love and appreciation.

“Everyone is going to miss Benjamin.”

The funeral service for Benjamin will be held at Margate Crematorium tomorrow (March 25) at 4pm. Family flowers only with donations to the Calm appeal gratefully received.