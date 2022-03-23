Thanet photographer aiming to take 200+ portraits for Action Against a Reaction Project

Thanet photographer Sue Fewings will be capturing isle residents on camera as part of a new Action Against a Reaction. Project.

The black and white portrait shots will be created as posters for an Inside Out Global Art Project on the isle.

Artist and TED prize winner JR kickstarted the creation of a global participatory art project called Inside Out which features large scale portrait walls at locations across the world,

Each Inside Out work is documented, archived and exhibited online. More than 260,000 people have participated in 129 countries.

Photos for Thanet’s poster images and display, which is being organised by isle resident Dean Stalham, will be taken at a number of locations.

The first, this Saturday (March 26) will be at the Rhodes Gallery, The Centre, Margate, with isle photographer Sue Fewings behind the camera.

The session runs from 2pm-4pm. The pictures will then be sent to New York for the posters to be created, and will be displayed on the Newgate Gap ‘artbox’ and on the pathway running to Turner Contemporary.

Anyone can turn up to have their photo taken, there is no fee.

Sue said: “I’m looking forward to being the photographer for the project An Action Against A Reaction. I met Dean Stalham when I photographed him for my solo photographic exhibition to be held at York Street Gallery in July.

“I have a passion for portraits, and I have always liked the simplicity of the black and white pictures of the 1960s. As this combines the two, I immediately said yes when Dean asked me to take part.

“I’ll be at the Rhodes Gallery in Margate between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 26th March. I’m aiming to take 200-plus portraits in that time, so I’d love to see loads of people from all over Thanet come down and get snapped!

“These portraits will be sent to New York and will return as huge black and white posters which will be displayed around the Art Box and the path leading to Turner Contemporary. It’s free to have your portrait taken, so come and get involved with a really fun project.”

There will also be a chance to have your photo taken at the Stretched Lips 10 performance poetry night at The Albion Rooms on Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, on March 27 from 8pm to 10pm, Sundowners in Albert Terrace on April 1 from 8pm and at the love Café, Marine Gardens on April 22 (times tbc)