Margate to be illuminated with fireworks for Empire of Light filming

Fireworks will light up the sky in Margate tomorrow night (March 24) as part of filming for the Empire of Light movie.

Pyrotechnics equipment is being put in place today on Margate Main Sands for the display which will take place tomorrow intermittently “after sunset” and before 11pm.

Information from the Empire of Light production team says: “We are aiming to recreate a festive atmosphere in camera and light up your beautiful town.”

The team is asking those with properties that have sea facing windows to leave lights on overnight if possible to help with the illumination.

Fireworks will be set off on the beach and the Stone Pier. The Stone Pier will be closed to the public for safety reasons and some exclusion zones will be in place on the main sands.

Areas are also cordoned off today, and will be on Friday, for the pyrotechnic team to rig and then derig.

Some fireworks have already been used in the filming but this time is expected to be on a much larger scale.

@IsleThanetNews Margate filming of Empire of Light fireworks on beach(Gary Evans) pic.twitter.com/7QiMqCVJbQ — Gary Evans (@GaryEva04679693) March 15, 2022

Empire of Light stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes and Roger Deakin were in Margate Old Town last night for the latest round of filming.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

TopBoy actor Micheal Ward has also been in town for scenes which included the transformation of Café Darcy into a 1980s chemist shop.

Empire of Light is a 1980s set love story. Filming will continue in the town until May 21.