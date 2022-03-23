Star Colin Firth in Margate Old Town for Empire of Light filming

Actor Colin Firth has arrived in Margate for the filming of Sam Mendes movie Empire of Light.

The ‘Mr Darcy’ star was alongside Olivia Colman for a shoot at the Old Town last night (March 22).

Scenes have also been filmed on Margate Main Sands and Marine Terrace, Dreamland Cinema – currently dressed as the Empire – and a cinema set at Godden’s Gap.

Snow, Christmas decorations and a firework display have all featured so far in the movie which is a 1980s based love story.

Micheal Ward – of Topboy – has also been in town for filming at Café Darcy which has been transformed into a chemist.

Empire of Light stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie. Tom Brooke and Hannah Onslow join the previously announced cast.

Produced by Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris (1917, Call The Midwife, Penny Dreadful) and Mendes (1917, Skyfall and American Beauty) under their Neal Street Productions, the film will be released by Searchlight Pictures with an expected date of Autumn this year.

Filming continues in the town until May 21.