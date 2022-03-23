Cook For Ukraine event in Ramsgate to raise humanitarian aid funds

A Ramsgate food writer and editor has organised a Cook For Ukraine event with all funds going to the UNICEF UK’s Ukraine fund.

Laura Nickoll, who lives in the town with musician husband Jon and their two children, has teamed up with Union Café in Queen Street to host the sharing feast to raise money for the humanitarian aid.

She said: “Listening to and reading the news as the war in Ukraine unfolded, I felt helpless and desperately sad about the needless suffering and devastating humanitarian crisis.

“I wanted to help in some way. The idea of a sharing feast of Eastern European and Ukrainian-style food was inspired by food writers Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina, who joined forces to set up the #CookForUkraine initiative and a JustGiving page (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cookforukraine).

“Their incredible efforts have led to communities and individuals across the country holding similar fundraising events. Food crosses borders and brings people together, and I thought this feast would be a great way to raise much-needed funds and gather the local community in a celebration of Ukrainian and Eastern European culture.

“I asked Union Yoga & Cafe if they’d like to be involved and they immediately offered up their beautiful cafe space in the centre of town.”

The sharing feast will have dishes contributed by local cooks and chefs, including Rachel O’Sullivan, Steve Gadd of Staple Stores, Jessica Leah and the Falstaff, and takes place this Saturday (March 26) from 4pm-6pm.Tickets cost £25

There is also a separate raffle which local businesses have donated prizes, ranging from a 3-course dinner and night in a seaview room at Albion House hotel in Ramsgate to a £100 voucher for Haeckels, a Margo McDaid print, a £100 Loel & Co Jewellery voucher and £100 to spend on a meal Wyatt & Jones in Broadstairs.

There are also cocktail packs from The Manhattan Project, beers from Gadd’s, a pottery class, cookbooks donated by Olia Hercules’s publisher … and dozens more to be won!

Raffle tickets cost £5

Tickets for the event and the raffle are available online at: https://billetto.co.uk/e/cookforukraine-sharing-feast-tickets-619520