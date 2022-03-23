JobCentre Plus employment fairs in Thanet

JobCentre Plus is running employment fairs in Thanet as part of the national Way to Work campaign which aims to move 500,000 into jobs by the end of June.

A hospitality trade fair takes place at Margate FC’s Hartsdown ground tomorrow (March 24) and a mixed employment fair will be held at the Argyle Centre in Ramsgate on April 6.

Anyone interested in attending should speak to their JobCentre work coach to book a space.

Anthony March, from Margate JobCentre, said: “We’ve had some really positive feedback from both employers and attendees to previous jobs fairs with several customers being offered second stage interviews on the day.

“A major new salad farm is coming to the Discovery Park to create what is known as a ‘vertical farm’ which will create 40 jobs in the process.

“Planning permission for 450 new homes to be built in Margate has been agreed which will bring more jobs in to the construction industry within Thanet. We have been supporting organisations such as OFP timber frames, Timberstone, Ashworth carpentry with recruitment.

“Redundancies in Thanet include Rooks the butchers closing all sites in Kent and the Sands Hotel in Margate that will be closed for refurbishment.”

It is understood that the refurbishment closure at Sands Hotel has been moved back from the Easter weekend to June 6.

Figures show that in Ramsgate 123 customers were moved in to full time work and 70 people from Margate moved into full time work this month.

Under thew way to work campaign, our aim is to move 500,000 people into work by the end of June. To support this we are running 2 weekly job fairs and supporting external organisations to run other events to enable people to move into work quicker.

Upcoming fairs

24/03/2022 09:30-15:30

Hospitality Industry Jobs Fair & Training Event –

Margate Football Club

06/04/2022 10:00-14:00

Way to Work Jobs Fair – mixture of employers attending and space is available for more employers if interested.

Argyle Centre, Ramsgate