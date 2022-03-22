New pool and hot tub business opens in Westgate

A Westgate dad-of-two has taken the plunge to open his own hot tub and swimming pool business in the town.

Chris Stocken has opened Premier Pools in Station Road after returning to his hometown from Essex.

The 36-year-old has worked in the trade for around 12 years but his move home was the perfect opportunity to become his own boss.

He said: “I sold my house so had a bit of money and so thought I would go self-employed and open the swimming pool shop. I think I am probably the only pool business with a shop in Thanet.

“It was nerve-wracking going self-employed as you do not know if it is going to work but I opened Saturday and that went ok. The season for pools and hot tubs doesn’t really start until April but things seem to be going ok.”

Chris also works on-site with pool repairs and cleaning and will be covered in the shop by his brother Liam who was among the 800 P&O Ferry workers to be shamelessly laid off in the controversial fire and rehire move last week.

Premier Pools offers installations, refurbishment, general care, chemicals and repairs.

Opening hours Mon-Fri 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 2pm

Find the business at 40 Station Road, Westgate, or on facebook here