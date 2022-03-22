Margate scenes featured in latest Killing Eve episode

Margate finally had an appearance in last night’s (March 21) episode of thriller Killing Eve.

Screened on BBCi Player episode 4 of the final Killing Eve series aired scenes with assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and former MI6 boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) clashing on a beach in Cuba which was actually shot by Cliftonville Lido.

And Margate was the destination for Villanelle’s former handler Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) and assassin in training Pam (Anjana Vasan) with Arlingston House, the Stone Pier, Dreamland and Nayland Rock Hotel all featuring.

The cast and crew were in Margate in July and September last year filming for the current series as the off-kilter relationship between Villanelle and Eve (Sandra Oh) continues.

New characters in the series include Villanelle’s glamorous former boss, and a member of mysterious “The Twelve” Helene (Camille Cottin) and Eve’s new colleague Yusuf (Robert Gilbert).

The award winning show was originally developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

New episodes air each Monday.