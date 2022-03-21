Attempted murder suspect due in court over knife attack in Dalby Square

A man will appear in court charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in Cliftonville.

Kent Police was called to Dalby Square on February 11, following a report that an assault had taken place between 4am and 4.45am. The victim sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to a London hospital.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. One of those was 49-year-old Raymond Wallace of Cliff Terrace in Margate. He has now been charged with attempted murder. He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The other four people, two men aged 42 and 53, a woman aged 31 and a teenage girl, have all been released without charge.

Mr Wallace has been remanded in custody and is due before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (March 21),