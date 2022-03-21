NHS inviting people aged 75 and over and vulnerable groups to have Spring booster jab

The NHS Covid vaccination programme will today (March 21) start inviting eligible people to come forward for Spring booster jabs.

People aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed will be able to book from 7am as the vaccination programme enters a new phase.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised a spring jab should be offered to those most vulnerable to covid-19 as a precautionary measure.

The NHS will invite people to arrange a jab through the national booking service when it is their turn. It can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Around five million people will be able to get a Spring booster during the campaign and this week, the NHS will be contacting over 600,000 people to invite them to book their jab.

Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy SRO for the NHS COVID Vaccination Programme, said: “Sadly, we are still seeing large numbers of people seriously unwell in hospital with covid so it remains vital that those most at risk come forward when they are invited to do so.”

NHS health chiefs are expecting high uptake of spring boosters amongst people aged 75 and over after 4.5 million got their top up jab over autumn and winter, and have recruited additional call handlers for the 119 service to help people book their vaccine appointment.

Calls to 119 are free from mobiles and landlines. Lines are open every day from 8am to 8pm, and 119 can provide support in 200 languages.

Local NHS teams will be contacting care homes in their patch as they have done previously to arrange for spring boosters for people who are eligible and have been invited.

Walk-in clinic

Broadstairs Vaccination Centre

Saturday 19 March: 8am – 5.15pm

Tuesday: 22 March: 2pm – 6.30pm

Thursday 24 March: 2pm – 6.30pm

Aged 12 and over

Vaccine Pfizer or Moderna

Doses 1st, 2nd or booster

Dose timing- 1st to 2nd dose gap is 8 weeks for over 18s; and 12 weeks for 12 to 17-year-olds. The booster vaccine can only be given at least three months after your second dose.

Unit 2, Broadstairs Retail Park, Margate Road, Westwood, Broadstairs

Booking needed

Montefiore Centre Ramsgate Bookable appointments for aged 12 and over Book online at https://bit.ly/2VUInsj or call 119. Vaccine Pfizer or Moderna Doses 1st, 2nd or booster