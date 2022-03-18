Taxi driver assaulted and robbed in Margate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed in Margate.

It was reported that at around 8.30pm yesterday (March 17), a taxi stopped in Wilderness Hill where the driver was assaulted by two men who had been passengers. After the victim left the vehicle to seek help, cash was stolen from the car.

The first offender is described as white, in his 30s, and bald. He wore a dark blue top and navy jogging bottoms.

The second offender is also described as white and in his 30s. He wore glasses, bright coloured shorts and a white T-shirt.

Detectives are investigating the robbery and want to hear from people who saw anything, or who have dashcam or private CCTV footage taken in the Wilderness Hill area at the time of the incident.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/50047/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org.