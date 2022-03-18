Colourful fun at Chilton Primary for Red Nose Day 2022

Having fun while helping others was aim for Red Nose Day 2022 at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate.

The theme ‘funny is power’ demonstrated to children that laughs can be turned into lasting change when the nation pulls together to support the less fortunate and needy.

And Chilton’s collective chuckle muscles were in fine form as pupils turned classrooms and corridors into a school full of smiles.

Pupils of all ages donated to wear something daft, colourful and cheerful for a non uniform day in support of the Comic Relief charity.

Some children had hair dyed red and rainbow colours, others wore bouncy head boppers, weird wigs, red noses, and silly spectacles – everywhere there were outfits and tops of all shapes and styles.

Painted faces and a cast of characters from superheroes to ballerinas were round every corner and staff dressed up and joined in with the fun too.

Head of School Kate Law said: “It was all about having a great fun day to support a charity that does fantastic work and cares for those in need.

“Our children looked fabulous and it was clear that a lot of time and effort had gone into preparing many of the dazzling creations that were on show.

“Our pupils understand the work of Comic Relief and they were happy to be part of an important national fund raising event.”

Chilton’s cheerful charity champs from Reception class to Year 6 raised £432.17 for Comic Relief.