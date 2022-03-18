Red noses at Upton Juniors for Comic Relief

Upton Junior School in Broadstairs school ‘nose’ best when it comes to celebrating for the Comic Relief charity.

The school was awash with a range of colourful costumes and bright red noses as Upton once again pulled out all the stops to support the annual event.

Pupils and staff all dressed in red as part of the non-uniform fundraiser which embraced the charity’s 2022 theme ‘funny is power’.

Teacher Isobel Reed who co-ordinated the event said: “It was a great day and charity was the winner with Upton raising more than £500 this year.

“Everywhere you looked you could see children and staff decked out in red. There was some crazy costumes, fantastic hairstyles and we even welcomed ‘Gangsta Granny’ into school in the shape of Samuel Abernathy from Year 5.”

Deputy Head of School Dave Walker praised pupils and staff for their “infectious energy.”

He added: “There was a real buzz about the place and we enjoyed a lively fun day.

“The children are also aware of how Comic Relief supports so many worthy causes and as a school we are proud to do our part to help others less fortunate than ourselves, particularly after two years of restrictions from the pandemic.”